26 February 2026

CDMO Platforms Will Be The Central Arena For MedTech M&A In 2026

Alvarez & Marsal

Contributor

Mark Freitas,Marcos Cortes,Ryan Donovan
+5 Authors
As market conditions stabilize and capital begins to re-engage, contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) are emerging as central drivers of value creation across the MedTech ecosystem. In 2026, the convergence of financial clarity, strategic repositioning, and platform scale ambition is expected to redefine how OEMs and investors approach growth, partnerships, and M&A in the sector.

A 2026 outlook on the evolution of MedTech manufacturing platforms:

After several years of market volatility and uneven deal activity, MedTech CDMO M&A is approaching a turning point. Stabilizing public markets, improving visibility on financing costs, and significant levels of uninvested capital are setting the stage for renewed transaction momentum in 2026.

At the same time, the role of CDMOs is shifting. OEMs and investors are increasingly viewing CDMOs not as transactional manufacturing vendors, but as strategic platforms that combine differentiated capabilities, regulatory expertise, and long-term customer relationships across the product lifecycle.

This outlook examines why 2026 is likely to be a decisive year for MedTech CDMO M&A, how evolving platform models are reshaping buyer priorities, and what this means for strategics and sponsors evaluating acquisition, partnership, or exit opportunities in the sector.

Originally published 19 February 2026

Mark Freitas
Marcos Cortes
James Guyton
Ryan Donovan
Simon Joyeux
Anand Seshadri
Megan Shea
Debra Wawi
