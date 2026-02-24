Leaders In Law: Life Sciences And Technology Transactions With Jekkie Kim (Video)

self

We are excited to begin In the Public Interest's sixth season with the introduction of our new cohost Jekkie Kim. Jekkie is a corporate partner in WilmerHale's Palo Alto office who focuses on life sciences technology and transactions and works closely with founders and emerging companies to support every stage of their commercial development.

In conversation with her co-host Felicia Ellsworth, Jekkie shares insights into the life sciences industry, drawing on her varied career and experience both as a practicing attorney and education as a doctor. She discusses how she leverages her medical background in her current practice, allowing her to effectively serve clients and move quickly to match the fast-moving innovations coming out of Silicon Valley. She and Felicia also share advice for law students and early-career attorneys, speaking to the importance of mentorship and how to explore potential areas of focus.

