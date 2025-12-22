Humira Biosimilars: A Two-Year Update 

The loss of exclusivity for Humira and the entry of biosimilars into the US market have driven major shifts in biologics, most notably a sharp decline in pricing. Drawing on two years of market data, this paper shows Humira's estimated net price per prescription fell by more than 50% between 2022 and 2024.

Authored by Managing Directors David Blackburn and Chris Stomberg, and Director Rasmus Jørgensen, the analysis explores trends in pricing, prescription volumes, and biosimilar uptake. It also examines broader implications for manufacturers, payers, and healthcare providers as the market continues to adjust to expanded biosimilar availability.

Originally published 11 December 2025.

