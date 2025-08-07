Use Of The LLC Holding Company Structure By Life Sciences Companies

Life sciences companies (particularly early stage companies) may be attracted to an LLC holding company structure as an alternative to a typical C corporation structure to maximize both the purchase price paid by a future acquiror of a drug development program and the after-tax proceeds realized by the company's investors upon a sale. View a description of the LLC holding company structure and its pros and cons.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.