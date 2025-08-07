Use Of The LLC Holding Company Structure By Life Sciences Companies

WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.
Life sciences companies (particularly early stage companies) may
be attracted to an LLC holding company structure as an alternative
to a typical C corporation structure to maximize both the purchase
price paid by a future acquiror of a drug development program and
the after-tax proceeds realized by the company's investors upon
a sale. View a description of the LLC holding company structure and its pros and
cons.
