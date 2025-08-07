ARTICLE
7 August 2025

Use Of The LLC Holding Company Structure By Life Sciences Companies

W
WilmerHale

Contributor

WilmerHale logo
WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.
Explore Firm Details
Life sciences companies (particularly early stage companies) may be attracted to an LLC holding company structure as an alternative to a typical C corporation structure to maximize both...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
A. William Caporizzo,Meghan Walsh, and Stuart Falber
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Life sciences companies (particularly early stage companies) may be attracted to an LLC holding company structure as an alternative to a typical C corporation structure to maximize both the purchase price paid by a future acquiror of a drug development program and the after-tax proceeds realized by the company's investors upon a sale. View a description of the LLC holding company structure and its pros and cons.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of A. William Caporizzo
A. William Caporizzo
Photo of Meghan Walsh
Meghan Walsh
Photo of Stuart Falber
Stuart Falber
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More