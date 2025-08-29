Virtual And Digital Health Digest – August 2025

Welcome to the latest installment of Arnold & Porter's Virtual and Digital Health Digest. This digest covers key virtual and digital health regulatory and public policy developments during July and early August 2025 from the the United Kingdom, and European Union.

The UK government has published a number of initiatives and responses to consultations this month that have included important proposals for devices and digital health. The 10 Year Health Plan and Life Sciences Sector Plan both refer to integration of digital health into the National Health Service. Further, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency's statement on the future regulation of devices makes some key changes relevant to software, including that the proposed international reliance pathways will include software. There has also been some useful guidance on synthetic data, and on reporting adverse events for software devices. These initiatives continue to demonstrate that digital technologies are seen as a growth area and are important for delivering the government's long-term healthcare plans.

Regulatory Updates

European Commission Launches Public Consultation on Proposed AI Updates to GMP Guidelines. On July, 7 2025, the European Commission published a consultation on proposed updates to the EU Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines to reflect the implementation of AI systems in pharmaceutical manufacturing. In particular, a new Annex 22 specific to AI has been introduced that sets out the type of AI models that are allowed in critical and non-critical GMP applications and imposes obligations for companies in relation to how AI systems are validated and monitored. For further details on the amendments, read our July 2025 BioSlice Blog. The consultation ends on October 7, 2025.



Notified Body White Paper on Implications of EU AI Act for AI-Driven Medical Devices. As set out in our July 2025 Digest, the EU Medical Devices Coordination Group and the AI Board have published a FAQ document on the interplay of the EU AI Act with the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR). Now, the Notified Body TÜV SÜD has published a paper on the regulatory overlap and misalignment between the EU AI Act and the MDR/IVDR in relation to risk classification, transparency, medical device software, and conformity assessments. Medical device manufacturers are encouraged to: (1) engage notified bodies experienced in both the EU AI Act and MDR; (2) implement a robust AI risk management system and GDPR-aligned data governance practices; (3) start voluntary compliance with the EU AI Act ahead of the August 2027 enforcement date; and (4) track national regulatory sandboxes for innovative AI systems.



European Medicines Agency (EMA) Publishes First AI Observatory Report on AI Use in Medicines. The report outlines AI applications in medicine development and regulation across the EU in 2024. Alongside this, the EMA published a horizon scanning report on AI/machine learning applications, highlighting AI and machine learning opportunities and challenges throughout the medicines lifecycle. The report notes that most AI use cases in 2024 focused on pre-authorization stages, although it notes that potential AI uses include predicting long-term clinical outcomes, screening social media to detect adverse events, or assessing endpoints from digital health technologies.

UK Government's 10 Year Health Plan and Life Sciences Sector Plan Support Integration of Digital Health Into the NHS. Under the "analogue to digital" aim of the 10 Year Health Plan, the government proposes expanding the National Health Service (NHS) app into a single access point for all of an individual's health needs and introducing a "HealthStore" for patients to access approved digital tools to manage their conditions. Data, AI, and wearables are identified as key transformative technologies that will help to deliver reform, and the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence's technology appraisal process will be expanded to cover devices and digital products. Under the Life Sciences Plan, a major action includes the establishment of a new secure and AI-ready Health Data Research Service to enhance access to NHS data for research and innovation. Further, an innovator passport will be launched to accelerate the rollout of new medical technologies across the NHS. This will allow technologies that have been robustly assessed by one NHS organization to be adopted more widely, without requiring repeated compliance evaluations by other NHS trusts. Read more about these two plans in our July 2025 BioSlice Blog, together with the response from the Association of British HealthTech Industries.

MHRA Publishes Results From Various Consultations on Medical Device Regulations. As part of reforms to medical device legislation, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) will implement an international reliance framework based on Australia, Canada, and the U.S., with different access routes depending on the device class and type. In particular, the proposed scope of Route 4 will be expanded to include software as a medical device. In relation to EU CE marks, the MHRA proposes to conduct a further consultation on the recognition of such marks being extended indefinitely. Regarding in vitro-diagnostic (IVD) devices, the MHRA updated the proposal in relation to Class B IVDs, including software, so that manufacturers will be required to self-declare conformity and have quality management system certification to ISO13485. Please refer to our August 2025 BioSlice Blog for further information on the outcome of the consultation.



MHRA Guidance on Adverse Event Reporting in Digital Mental Health Technologies (DMHTs). The MHRA has published updated guidance on how new post-marketing surveillance rules, which came into force on June 16, 2025 (as discussed in our June 2025 BioSlice Blog), apply to DMHTs that qualify as software as a medical device. The guidance provides examples of serious incidents that could occur with DMHTs. For example, a malfunction in a virtual reality therapy could lead to adverse psychological effects, and incorrect AI assessments could lead to misdiagnosis and inappropriate treatment. The aim of the updated guidance is to provide clarity on the risks and mitigating measures that should be put in place by manufacturers and to improve regulatory compliance, and it is likely to be useful for software development beyond DMHT.



Expert Report on the Use of Synthetic Data in the Development of AI as a Medical Device (AIaMD). An expert working group within the MHRA and the PHG Foundation (a non-profit think tank that aims to influence health care policy in relation to emerging technologies) has published a report summarizing regulatory considerations for manufacturers when artificially generated data is used in the development of AIaMD. Key points include that use of synthetic data should be clearly justified based on technical, ethical, regulatory, or lifecycle considerations, and that companies should assess the quality and suitability of synthetic data, as well as the impact on safety and performance. Although not official MHRA guidance, the principles and recommendations are likely to help companies navigate regulatory submissions where synthetic data has been used in AIaMD development.

IP Updates

UKIPO Rejects NVIDIA's Patent Application Related to AI Medical Technology. On June 27, 2025, the UK Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO) rejected NVIDIA's patent application for an invention that concerned training a neural network using medical imaging and clinical data to determine the appropriate treatment for patients, one example being, predicting how long a patient may need to use an Intensive Care Unit bed. The UKIPO applied the four-step test in Aerotel and considered the AT&T signposts, concluding that while NVIDIA's invention generated a recommendation to a medical practitioner, the decision-making process to follow that recommendation was not part of the claimed invention. Although NVIDIA argued that the system provided objective, technical recommendations for resource allocation, the UKIPO found the problem, as well as the solution, to be purely administrative (i.e., non-technical) in nature. The previous case of Emotional Perception, which we have previously reported on in our December 2023 Digest and our September 2024 Digest, was distinguished on the basis that NVIDIA's invention lacked a concrete technical output. Ultimately, the application was excluded under Section 18(3) of the Patents Act 1977, as the neural network was treated as a computer program, and a method of doing business as such. The UK Supreme Court heard Emotional Perception's appeal in July 2025, and its judgment is likely to have a significant impact on how patent applications relating to AI will be handled in the UK.

Product Liability Updates

Review Underway Into the UK Product Liability Rules. The UK's Law Commission announced it has started a review into whether the Consumer Protection Act 1987, the UK's current strict liability regime for damage caused by defective products, is still fit for purpose, particularly in the context of digital technologies. The review will propose what law reforms may be required to make the regime more appropriate for the digital age and establish a better balance between protecting consumers from harm caused by defective products and supporting innovation. These are similar reasons for the reform of the revised EU Product Liability Directive, which will apply beginning on December 9, 2026, in Member States, but not in the UK. The Law Commission invites stakeholders to share their views on these issues. See our blog post.



Study on the Civil Liability for AI Systems Published by the European Parliament. The study starts by noting that existing tort and contract law regimes should be able to protect novel harms, and a dedicated set of rules is not necessary. However, dedicated rules do provide predictability, efficiency, and harmonization, where otherwise Member States might create divergent regulatory frameworks for AI liability. The study critically analyzes the limitations of the original Product Liability Directive from 1985 and whether the revised Product Liability Directive addresses these limitations. Following the European Commission's withdrawal of its proposal for an AI Liability Directive in February 2025, the study presents four policy options. It primarily advocates for the creation of a new, standalone strict liability regime for high-risk AI systems, which imposes liability on a single operator that controls the AI system and benefits economically from its use. But failing that, a specific fault-based liability for high-risk AI systems would be an improvement on the AI Liability Directive in its current form.

