Celltrion Launches STEQEYMA® (ustekinumab-stba) In The United States

On March 12, 2025, Celltrion announced the commercial launch of STEQEYMA® (ustekinumab-stba), a biosimilar of Janssen's STELARA® (ustekinumab), in the United States. As we previously reported, the biosimilar was approved by the FDA in December 2024 for subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion in adult and pediatric patients for treatment of various psoriatic conditions, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis. STEQEYMA® is the sixth STELARA® biosimilar on the market in the United States.

According to Celltrion, "STEQEYMA will be priced with a WAC list price at an 85% discount to the current WAC list price of STELARA to help improve patient access to high-quality biologic treatments."

