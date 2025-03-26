ARTICLE
26 March 2025

Celltrion Launches STEQEYMA® (ustekinumab-stba) In The United States

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore Firm Details
On March 12, 2025, Celltrion announced the commercial launch of STEQEYMA® (ustekinumab-stba), a biosimilar of Janssen's STELARA® (ustekinumab), in the United States.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Riley Wyberg

On March 12, 2025, Celltrion announced the commercial launch of STEQEYMA® (ustekinumab-stba), a biosimilar of Janssen's STELARA® (ustekinumab), in the United States. As we previously reported, the biosimilar was approved by the FDA in December 2024 for subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion in adult and pediatric patients for treatment of various psoriatic conditions, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis. STEQEYMA® is the sixth STELARA® biosimilar on the market in the United States.

According to Celltrion, "STEQEYMA will be priced with a WAC list price at an 85% discount to the current WAC list price of STELARA to help improve patient access to high-quality biologic treatments."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Riley Wyberg
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More