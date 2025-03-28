ARTICLE
28 March 2025

Celltrion Wins Costco Formulary Listing For Its Recently Launched Ustekinumab

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore Firm Details
Last week, we reported Celltrion's U.S. launch of STEQEYMA® (ustekinumab-stba), a biosimilar of Janssen's STELARA® (ustekinumab).
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Beth Ashbridge, Ph.D.

Last week, we reported Celltrion's U.S. launch of STEQEYMA® (ustekinumab-stba), a biosimilar of Janssen's STELARA® (ustekinumab). According to Celltrion, STEQEYMA® is being sold at a wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) list price at an 85% discount to the current WAC list price of STELARA®. This week, Celltrion announced that STEQEYMA® will be sold at Costco pharmacies across the United States under a new listing agreement with Costco Health Solutions, the pharmacy benefit manager arm of Costco. As part of the agreement, STEQEYMA® has been designated a preferred drug and STELARA® will be removed from Costco's formulary. Celltrion USA's Chief Commercial Officer, Thomas Nusbickel, indicated that the company is also finalizing listing agreements with other large pharmacy benefit managers.

The post Celltrion Wins Costco Formulary Listing for its Recently Launched Ustekinumab appeared first on Big Molecule Watch.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Beth Ashbridge, Ph.D.
Beth Ashbridge, Ph.D.
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More