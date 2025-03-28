Celltrion Wins Costco Formulary Listing For Its Recently Launched Ustekinumab

Last week, we reported Celltrion's U.S. launch of STEQEYMA® (ustekinumab-stba), a biosimilar of Janssen's STELARA® (ustekinumab). According to Celltrion, STEQEYMA® is being sold at a wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) list price at an 85% discount to the current WAC list price of STELARA®. This week, Celltrion announced that STEQEYMA® will be sold at Costco pharmacies across the United States under a new listing agreement with Costco Health Solutions, the pharmacy benefit manager arm of Costco. As part of the agreement, STEQEYMA® has been designated a preferred drug and STELARA® will be removed from Costco's formulary. Celltrion USA's Chief Commercial Officer, Thomas Nusbickel, indicated that the company is also finalizing listing agreements with other large pharmacy benefit managers.

