ARTICLE
19 March 2025

FDA's New Communications And Compliance Tool For Device Data Integrity Concerns

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore Firm Details
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has updated its website to provide new information on data integrity concerns relating to medical devices.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Nathan A. Brown and Maddy L. Bolger
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has updated its website to provide new information on data integrity concerns relating to medical devices.

The FDA has expressed data integrity concerns about testing labs in the past year and has issued warning letters to certain testing labs for violations of good laboratory practices (GLPs). This new website page, "Notifications on Data Integrity—Medical Devices," and the publication of a "General Correspondence Letter," may signal a new tool for communicating compliance concerns about testing labs to the regulated industry.

For further analysis, please read our client alert here, which covers the FDA's update in greater detail.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nathan A. Brown
Nathan A. Brown
Photo of Maddy L. Bolger
Maddy L. Bolger
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More