DC Court Of Appeals Provides Key Guidance On Anti-SLAPP Dismissals, Public Figure Doctrine, And Actual Malice In Defamation Cases

Your goals define our mission. Whether an immediate need or a long-term objective, ArentFox Schiff helps you reach your full potential. As industry insiders, we partner with you to develop practical business strategies and sophisticated legal solutions to achieve today’s targets and anticipate tomorrow’s problems. We get you across the finish line.

Article Insights

ArentFox Schiff are most popular: within Insurance, Real Estate and Construction and Strategy topic(s)

with readers working within the Banking & Credit, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals & BioTech industries

On March 12, the District of Columbia Court of Appeals issued a landmark decision interpreting the District’s Anti-SLAPP Act, the statutory scheme directed at deterring Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs). The court’s opinion reinforces the utility of the Anti-SLAPP Act’s special motion to dismiss framework for early dismissal of meritless litigation targeting speech on matters of public interest, and the significant hurdles SLAPP plaintiffs face to survive such motions, particularly in cases brought by public or limited public figures.

In Capitol Intelligence Group, Inc. v. Waldman, the DC Court of Appeals reversed the Superior Court’s partial denial of a motion to dismiss defamation and false light claims brought by real estate developer Gerald Waldman against Peter Semler. The dispute arose from a contested property transaction in the Brookland neighborhood of Washington, DC when a real estate development project threatened to destroy sightlines to a historic mural painted on the side of a building on the subject property.

In public statements on his website and in YouTube videos, Semler, a disappointed bidder for the property, accused the successful buyer, Waldman, of fraud, corruption, and involvement in a federal investigation. Waldman vigorously denied these accusations and filed a lawsuit in DC Superior Court alleging defamation and false light claims arising from Semler’s statements. Semler moved to dismiss the lawsuit under the DC Anti-SLAPP Act, and the trial court largely denied the motion. On appeal, the Court of Appeals reversed the Superior Court’s denial of the motion, holding that some of Semler’s statements were not actually false and that, as to the remaining statements, Waldman — a limited-purpose public figure — failed to demonstrate actual malice by the requisite standard of clear and convincing evidence. In doing so, the court offered important guidance on the Anti-SLAPP Act framework, the limited-purpose public figure doctrine, falsity, the actual malice standard, and discovery in defamation cases.

The DC Anti-SLAPP Act allows defendants to seek early dismissal of claims arising from acts in furtherance of the right of advocacy on issues of public interest. Under the statute, once the defendant demonstrates the claims arise from protected activity, the burden shifts to the plaintiff to show the claims are likely to succeed on the merits.

In this case, the Court of Appeals found that the Anti-SLAPP Act applied and that Waldman could not satisfy his burden to survive the Anti-SLAPP Act’s special motion to dismiss. Underpinning the court’s holding was its agreement with the Superior Court that Waldman was a limited-purpose public figure. The Court of Appeals held that the Superior Court had utilized the appropriate three-part test for determination of public figure status: (1) a public controversy existed prior to the defendant’s statements, (2) the plaintiff achieved special prominence in that controversy, and (3) the defendant’s statements were germane to the plaintiff’s participation in the controversy. Because Waldman was a limited-purpose public figure, he was required to prove actual malice rather than mere negligence in order to succeed on his claims.

As to the defamatory nature of Semler’s statements, the Court of Appeals closely focused on the precise statements made in context and not the general tenor of the statements. For example, regarding Semler’s statement that Waldman had been cited to the US Trustee’s Office, the court found that the statement was not false because Semler himself had lodged such a complaint, although the matter did not proceed to investigation. Because that statement was not false, Waldman could not establish that he was likely to succeed on his claim that the statement was defamatory.

The Court of Appeals also reinforced that a defamation plaintiff bears a heavy burden to demonstrate actual malice. Even assuming Semler’s other accusations about Waldman — “theft and fraud” and “bribery, corruption” — were false, the court found that the record did not establish that Semler “actually knew” his statements were false when made or that he acted with “reckless disregard” for whether they were false. In so finding, the court carefully analyzed Semler’s actions, which were inconsistent with actual malice. The court reaffirmed that “even highly unreasonable conduct” in making accusations does not alone establish actual malice.

Significantly, the Court of Appeals also identified two “glaring” evidentiary omissions that doomed Waldman’s ability to succeed on his claims. Waldman never deposed Semler, leaving a critical gap in Waldman’s evidence on Semler’s subjective state of mind, which is central to actual malice. Nor did Waldman obtain and offer into evidence testimony from the property’s prior owner, who could have provided admissible evidence of the falsity of Semler’s allegations of Waldman’s wrongdoing. The court found that without this evidence Waldman was unable to demonstrate actual malice by the requisite clear and convincing evidence standard.

The decision has important precedential value for defamation cases under District of Columbia law.

First, it highlights the Anti-SLAPP Act’s effectiveness as a mechanism for early dismissal of defamation claims rooted in speech about matters of public concern. Defendants facing such claims should consider invoking the statute to require plaintiffs to demonstrate likelihood of success early in a case in order to protect speech on matters of public concern.

-Second, the decision affirms the use of the three-prong test for public figure status, which raises the evidentiary burden for any related defamation claim.

Third, ambiguous or vaguely phrased statements may survive a falsity challenge if a plausible, non-defamatory reading is available, particularly in context of the statement as a whole. Courts must scrutinize the exact words used in an allegedly defamatory statement rather than rely on the general impression a statement conveys.

Finally, plaintiffs should undertake discovery that will allow them to prove the speaker’s actual malice based on his or her requisite state of mind when making the allegedly defamatory statement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.