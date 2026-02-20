EPC/MEES Reform And The Warm Homes Plan: Key Updates For Living Sector Investors

The Government's proposed EPC and MEES reforms - alongside the £15 bn Warm Homes Plan - mean investors in the living sector should act now to assess portfolios and plan cost‑effective upgrades.

The Government has now published the outcome of its consultation on improving the energy performance of privately rented homes. The UK is moving ahead with significant reforms to Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) requirements and Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) relating to the private rented homes (including build to rent, single-family housing and multi-family housing).

Alongside this, the Government has recently launched its £15 billion Warm Homes Plan which aims to help millions of low-income households with the installation of energy cost-cutting measures such as solar panels, batteries, heat pumps and insulation.

Key takeaways

1. New minimum for privately rented homes: "EPC C‑equivalent" by 1 October 2030 under a dual‑metric EPC framework

A new EPC "C-equivalent" minimum standard will apply to all privately rented homes in England and Wales from 1 October 2030, replacing the previous EPC E requirement.

Under the reformed MEES system, compliance will require: (i) a primary fabric performance standard; plus (ii) one secondary standard – either a heating system performance standard or a smart readiness standard, with landlord discretion on which secondary standard the property meets.

This new approach is designed to correct shortcomings in the existing EPC framework. For example, the dual metric approach will resolve the issue under the existing EPC framework that means installing a heat pump could downgrade a property's EPC rating, as well as avoiding punishing users of gas boilers or forcing landlords to replace an existing and functional heating system while still encouraging progressive decarbonisation of stock.

Private rented homes that are graded to an EPC "C" or above before 1 October 2029 will be treated as compliant until that EPC expires, meaning landlords will not need to commission a new EPC until the existing certificate runs out.

Landlords must ensure properties comply with the dual‑metric EPC‑C standard by 1 October 2030, unless a valid exemption applies. A revised £10,000 cost cap (per property) and a 10‑year exemption period will apply where required improvements exceed the cap.

2. EPC reform: four headline metrics for domestic EPCs

In a partial response to the 2024 consultation on reforming EPCs, the Government has confirmed it plans to replace the previous approach which calculated a domestic property's Energy Efficiency Rating by modelled energy costs per square metre so that, instead, domestic EPCs will be calculated using the following four headline metrics: (i) energy cost; (ii) fabric performance; (iii) heating system; and (iv) smart readiness, see our previous post for further details.

This aims to address distortions under the existing methodology, and the use of a broader range of metrics is also intended to provide for a more comprehensive assessment of a property's energy performance. The Government is exploring how EPC bands should apply in practice under the new metrics.

For non-domestic buildings, the single carbon headline metric will remain in place for now, with the Government seeking views on whether to align with the domestic approach in future phases.

3. The Warm Homes Plan

Alongside this, the Government has published its Warm Homes Plan, a £15 billion publicly funded programme providing: (i) £5 billion in fully funded upgrades for low‑income households; and (ii) Government‑backed zero‑ and low‑interest loans for households to install solar panels, heat pumps and batteries, alongside the existing £7,500 heat‑pump grant.

The Plan also updates the Government's strategy for low‑carbon heat networks, reaffirming the target for 20% of UK heating to come from heat networks by 2050. Alongside it, the Government has issued its response to the 2023 consultation on heat‑network zoning—which will require certain buildings within designated zones to connect—and launched a new consultation on mandatory technical standards for future and existing heat networks, open until 15 April 2026.

4. Social Sector

The Government has recently announced its planned approach to MEES in the social rented sector, confirming that all registered providers will be required to meet the reformed dual‑metric EPC "C‑equivalent" standard by 2030, based on the new measures assessing fabric performance alongside either heating system efficiency or smart‑readiness. These requirements will form part of a revised Decent Homes Standard and be overseen by the Regulator of Social Housing, with the same proposed £10,000 per‑property spend cap and a potential 10‑year exemption where that cap is reached.

5. Commercial Properties: Ongoing MEES Uncertainty and Clarity Needed

The Government's 2021 consultation sought views on a target of EPC C by 2027 and EPC B by 2030. However, despite the consultation having taken place five years ago, the Government has still not clarified the timing or trajectory for updated MEES requirements for commercial properties, leaving the sector without the clarity needed to plan future investment.

Market commentary over the past few years suggests the minimum EPC threshold may be increased to a "B" for commercial properties sometime between 2030 and 2035, although whether this remains the case is uncertain.

The BPF's latest analysis highlights that 81% of commercial buildings across major English cities are currently below an EPC "B" rating, putting them at risk of becoming unlettable without urgent Government clarity on future MEES requirements.

What should landlords and investors do now?

Landlord and investors in the living sector should now:

shift from horizon-scanning to execution - undertake a portfolio-wide stocktake (including forward-funded or other stock anticipated to be acquired or constructed in the coming years), to confirm current (and anticipated) EPC ratings, expiry dates and any exemptions; and

prioritise a fabric-first plan to meet the dual-metric EPC "C-equivalent" requirement by 1 October 2030, recognising that taking early action will also help to reduce compliance risk, smooth capex planning and protect asset value in a market where energy performance is increasingly central to investment decision‑making.

For commercial properties, while clarity of future EPC and MEES requirements remains outstanding the direction of travel is clear. It would be prudent to continue to monitor policy signals, pursue strategic upgrades to properties that will improve the energy efficiency of the property and seek to build in optionality to leases and capital expenditure business plans.

In relation to heat networks, as we discussed in our podcast on heat networks, landlords and investors should begin mapping their assets against proposed heat‑network zones, assess whether any buildings are likely to fall within mandatory connection areas, and review technical readiness for potential future connection. Early engagement with local authorities and heat‑network operators, combined with due‑diligence on metering, billing and tariff regimes, will help manage compliance obligations and commercial risk as zoning and technical‑standards frameworks take shape.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.