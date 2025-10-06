Pryor Cashman Client Pop Mart Signs Lease For U.S. Flagship Store In Times Square

Pryor Cashman represented Pop Mart, the global designer toy and collectibles brand, in the leasing of its future U.S. flagship store at 1540 Broadway in the heart of Times Square, New York City. The lease covers 7,000 square feet at the building's southern corner on West 44th Street and marks a significant expansion of the company's North American retail presence.

The 10-year lease places Pop Mart alongside iconic brands such as the Disney Store and Forever 21, within a nearly 200,000-square-foot retail podium owned by Vornado Realty Trust. The flagship location is expected to open in the second half of 2026.

Pop Mart, best known for its wildly popular Labubu character created by artist Kasing Lung, has become a global phenomenon, with strong celebrity followings and a booming collector market. The move into Times Square, often referred to as the "Crossroads of the World," reinforces Pop Mart's commitment to U.S. expansion and its growing cultural footprint.

Pop Mart was represented by Partner Andrea R. Gendel, Co-Chair of Pryor Cashman's Leasing Practice, and Associate Michael R. Kumar.

