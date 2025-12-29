Under Article 3‑A Of The NY Lien Law, Settlement Proceeds Are Trust Assets — Not A Source Of Contractor Reimbursement

A recent decision from the New York Appellate Division, Third Department, reinforces how strictly New York courts apply the trust-fund rules of Article 3-A of the Lien Law, particularly when settlement funds are involved. In L.C. Whitford Co., Inc. v. Babcock & Wilcox Solar Energy, Inc., the Court held that a general contractor could not use settlement proceeds to reimburse itself for project costs it claimed to have advanced, even where those advances were used to pay subcontractors.

The case arose out of several solar construction projects that ended in disputes and delays. The project owners and the general contractor ultimately resolved their disputes through a confidential settlement that resulted in a multimillion-dollar payment to the contractor. Subcontractors with pending mechanic's liens objected when the contractor stated that it intended to apply a portion of the settlement funds to reimburse itself for monies it had previously advanced on the jobs.

The Appellate Division agreed with the subcontractors. The Court concluded that the settlement proceeds were trust assets under Article 3-A because they were paid in connection with contracts for the improvement of real property. Once funds are deemed trust assets, the Lien Law strictly limits how they may be used. For a contractor acting as trustee, those funds must be applied first to pay subcontractors, laborers, and material suppliers.

The contractor argued that it should be allowed to reimburse itself because it had used its own money to pay subcontractors when project funds were exhausted. The Court rejected that argument, emphasizing that the Lien Law does not permit a contractor‑trustee to place itself ahead of unpaid trust beneficiaries. The statutory language governing the use of trust assets "is mandatory." Unlike an owner, a contractor has no statutory right to apply trust funds toward its own "costs of improvement." Until all valid trust claims are satisfied, the contractor has no beneficial interest in the trust funds at all.

Because the proposed reimbursement would have diverted trust assets away from subcontractors with unresolved claims, the Court held that it would violate the contractor's fiduciary obligations under Article 3-A. The injunction barring any use of the settlement funds without court approval was therefore properly granted.

The dissent took a different view, reasoning that nothing in the statute prohibits the use of trust assets to reimburse payments made for proper trust purposes before trust assets were available. It cautioned that the majority's interpretation could discourage contractors from advancing their own funds to keep projects moving when owners fail to pay on time. The majority, however, reaffirmed that Article 3‑A is designed to protect subcontractors first and foremost, even if doing so places the financial risk of such advances squarely on the contractor.

The decision underscores that settlement proceeds from construction projects are not available for contractor reimbursement when trust claims remain unresolved. Contractors who front their own funds do so at their own risk, while subcontractors retain strong protections under Article 3‑A to ensure settlement funds are used exclusively to satisfy trust claims..

