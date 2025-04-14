Thomson Reuters Releases Third Updated Real Estate Finance Guides By B. Joseph Krabacher

For the past three years, Thomson Reuters Practical Law has published Q&A Real Estate Finance guides by Taft/Sherman & Howard attorney B. Joseph Krabacher, offering valuable insights for borrowers and lenders in Colorado. The updated guides for 2025 are now available and outline the intricacies of real estate finance law.

The Real Estate Finance guide discusses state laws relating to security instruments, usury, limitations on personal liability, recording requirements and taxes, priority issues, mechanics' liens, landlord liens, title insurance matters, and foreclosure procedures primarily impacting lending transactions in a commercial real estate context. Read the full guide HERE.

The Real Estate Loan Drafting guide addresses state customs and laws relating to loan document drafting to ensure enforceability and priority of the lien of mortgage instruments. It also generally discusses mortgage recording taxes, foreclosure, and lien priority in a commercial context. Read the full guide HERE.

Krabacher is an attorney in Taft's Real Estate group with more than 40 years of experience. Considered by his clients, contemporaries, and counterparties to be one of the top legal talents in real estate, business, and tax transactions, Krabacher brings an interdisciplinary approach to his representation of national developers and builders, as well as lenders, individual investors, owners, and family offices. In 2020-2024 he successfully negotiated, documented, and closed more than 400 transactions totaling more than $3.25 billion.

