USDA Deregulates Corn Engineered For Insect Resistance

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced on March 27, 2026, that it determined that MON 95275 maize (corn)...

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The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced on March 27, 2026, that it determined that MON 95275 maize (corn), developed using genetic engineering to produce two insecticidal proteins and a double-stranded Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) transcript to provide protection from feeding damage caused by targeted coleopteran (corn rootworm) insect pests, is no longer considered regulated. 91 Fed. Reg. 14805. APHIS states that its determination is based on its evaluation of information and data Bayer CropScience submitted in its petition for a determination of nonregulated status, available scientific data, the plant pest risk assessment (PPRA), and public comments received in response to a previous notice announcing the availability of the petition for nonregulated status and a draft PPRA. Based on APHIS’ evaluation, APHIS determined that MON 95275 “is unlikely to pose a greater plant pest risk than the unmodified comparator and therefore is no longer subject to the regulations in 7 CFR part 340 governing the introduction of certain organisms developed using genetic engineering.” The change in regulatory status was recognized as of March 19, 2026.

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