In Conversation With Anthropic’s Aparna Sridhar, Sonal N. Mehta Explores How AI Is Redefining The Role Of In-House Lawyers In Corporate Counsel

WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.
WilmerHale Partner Sonal N. Mehta explores how in-house legal teams are navigating the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence landscape through a conversation with Anthropic's Deputy General Counsel. The discussion examines the strategic role lawyers play in guiding business decisions while adapting to real-time regulatory changes and emerging technologies that are fundamentally reshaping legal practice.