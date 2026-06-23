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23 June 2026

In Conversation With Anthropic’s Aparna Sridhar, Sonal N. Mehta Explores How AI Is Redefining The Role Of In-House Lawyers In Corporate Counsel

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WilmerHale Partner Sonal N. Mehta explores how in-house legal teams are navigating the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence landscape through a conversation with Anthropic's Deputy General Counsel. The discussion examines the strategic role lawyers play in guiding business decisions while adapting to real-time regulatory changes and emerging technologies that are fundamentally reshaping legal practice.
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As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes the legal and business landscape, WilmerHale Partner Sonal N. Mehta is spotlighting how in-house lawyers are adapting—and helping lead that transformation. 

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Originally published by Corporate Counsel on 15 June 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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