IT Risk And Controls Modernization For Today's Audit Environment

Key Takeaways:

Technology-driven financial systems increase IT risk exposure and require auditors to evaluate data integrity, system reliability, and automated controls.

Substantive testing alone cannot address risks in automated systems, where IT processes, integrations, and third-party platforms affect financial accuracy.

Understanding IT general controls can strengthen your audit effectiveness by confirming system access, change management, and data processing reliability.

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You may remember that not long ago, buying a pair of shoes was a slow and linear process. You heard about a product, then you called during business hours and drove across town to make the purchase. The retailer logged the sale by hand and filed a carbon copy receipt.

Today, the same transaction happens in mere seconds. A customer discovers the product online, places the order, and often, expects next-day delivery. Behind that click, data moves across multiple systems, cloud platforms, and third-party processors before it reaches the general ledger.

The core exchange is unchanged: goods for payment. But the risk environment has clearly shifted. Technology including usage of AI now drives how information flows, and that changes how auditors evaluate completeness and accuracy.

Which brings us to substantive testing — alone, it often cannot address risks in automated, integrated environments. So, understanding IT and the controls that support it has become essential.

Why IT Now Sits at the Center of Your Audit Risk

Cloud adoption, outsourced functions, AI adoption, and automation mean critical processes rarely live inside a single system or company. Organizations use cloud infrastructure and external providers for payroll, inventory, order processing, or data hosting. With more dependency comes more risk and the increased need for clear control design across the board.

The volume of transactions has expanded dramatically. Some retailers process hundreds of thousands of transactions a day. When the transaction level is at that scale, systems and interfaces have to do the heavy lifting. And when automated controls fail, errors can mount quickly as a single configuration issue can affect thousands of transactions before detection.

Standard setters have responded to this reality. Updates such as ISA 315 and SAS 145 emphasize the need to understand how IT supports your financial reporting and risk assessment. The expectation is simple: technology is embedded in almost every business process, so it belongs to the center of your audit planning.

Are Substantive Procedures Still Enough?

A generation ago, audits leaned on a simple model. Tie sales to purchase orders. Sample receipts. Confirm inventory with a physical count. The processes were manual, and the evidence was tangible.

But now, modern operations look different. Online ordering. Realtime inventory. Automated warehouse movements. Integrated financial systems. Data flows across applications and often through third-party platforms.

In this environment, relying on strategies from prior years can cause you to miss material risks. Auditors must decide whether a substantive-only plan can reasonably address the risks created by automation. In many cases, the answer is no. A control-based approach is needed to obtain proper assurance.

Key IT Risks That Require Your Attention

Regulators will continue to focus on how firms consider IT within risk assessment. Problem areas often include revenue recognition, inventory, and the financial close. These processes depend on system logic, integration, and prompt data.

When auditors do not understand the controls within these systems, the risk of material misstatement rises. Inspection findings continue to highlight gaps in evaluating IT risks and related procedures. The message carries across both public and private company audits.

Steps to Applying AUC Section 315 With an IT Focus

Start your application with a clear view of the business and how the technology is used. Understand the IT function and its structure. Consider cybersecurity practices and oversight from management and the board. Note the level of automation, transaction volumes, and any emerging technologies in use. This foundation will shape your focused risk assessment.

Next, walk through processes end to end. Follow a transaction from initiation to recording. Show which applications process or combine data. Map interfaces and data movement. Note any third-party providers involved in key steps. Systems commonly in scope include ERPs, order entry platforms, warehouse and inventory systems, payroll, data warehouses, and reporting tools.

Form your audit approach based on what you learn. If the process is highly automated and evidence lives inside applications, you will need to find relevant automated controls. Evaluate information produced by the entity. Make sure you are not relying on system-generated data while assuming a substantive plan.

Find direct controls where errors could occur. Many approvals, thresholds, reconciliations, and exception reviews now happen inside applications. Automated controls can be more consistent and dependable than manual checks. Understanding how these controls work can help you figure out whether substantive testing alone is sufficient.

Evaluate IT general controls to support reliance on automated controls and system-generated data. Turn your focus on access management, change management, and IT operations. This includes batch processing, interfaces, backups, and recovery. When you understand the impact of any deficiencies, you can then tailor your procedures accordingly.

What Effective ITGCs Look Like

Access management defines who can provision, change, approve, and deprovision access. It supports the integrity of approvals and sensitive functions in applications and related infrastructure.

Change management addresses how functionality is designed, tested, approved, and deployed. Stable change processes help you make sure that systems continue to process transactions correctly over time.

IT operations cover automated or batch processing and data movement between systems. It also includes backups and recovery. Reliable operations are essential to data integrity, especially when ransomware and cloud reliance add new pressures.

Collaboration and Communication

As organizations scale and modernize, supporting alignment between finance, operations, and IT becomes more complex, but no less necessary. When automated controls support financial reporting, your audit readiness depends on understanding how those systems function and whether the controls around them are dependable.

If your next audit relies on system-generated data, integrated platforms, or automated controls, now is the time to evaluate whether your IT general controls can support that reliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.