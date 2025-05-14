U.S. Department Of The Treasury To Establish Fast Track CFIUS Process For Foreign Investors

On May 8, 2025, the U.S. Department of the Treasury (Treasury) announced that it will establish a fast track review process to facilitate greater investment in the United States from ally and partner sources. Specifically, Treasury stated that the new fast track Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) review process will include the launch of a "Known Investor" portal through which the CFIUS can collect information from foreign investors in advance of a filing. Treasury noted that it will first implement the portal as a pilot program.

The portal is the first step in effecting the "fast track" review process described in the February 21, 2025 National Security Policy Memorandum (NSPM) as part of the Administration's "America First Investment Policy." Please see our previous client alert here.

It remains unclear how Treasury will determine which U.S. allies and partners will be eligible to use the fast track CFIUS review process, and we anticipate additional guidance on this point in the coming months.

Crowell & Moring LLP continues to monitor CFIUS developments and their potential impact on foreign investors and U.S. businesses alike.

