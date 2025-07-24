ARTICLE
24 July 2025

Creating Schedule G In The Excepted Service

AG
United States Government, Public Sector
Establishes Schedule G within the excepted service to cover noncareer, policymaking or policy-advocating positions that are normally subject to change with a presidential transition. The Director of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) is directed to issue implementing regulations, and the Secretary of Veterans Affairs (VA) is tasked with appointing candidates aligned with the President's policy priorities while remaining neutral on political affiliation.

Effective July 17, 2025, appointments to noncareer positions of a policymaking or policy-advocating character that are normally subject to change with a presidential transition must be made under the newly created Schedule G in the excepted service. OPM must amend 5 CFR Part 213 and other relevant regulations to implement Schedule G, while agencies may begin making appointments under Schedule G immediately, subject to the order's conditions. The Department of Veterans Affairs is directed to begin applying Schedule G criteria to new appointments without delay.

