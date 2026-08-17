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17 August 2026

Bob Brewer, Braumiller Law Group Is Joined By Victoria Holmes From The Dispatch On Strait Of Hormuz (Video)

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Braumiller Law Group, PLLC

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Braumiller Law Group, PLLC, is a highly respected boutique law firm based in Dallas, Texas with offices in the US and Mexico. The firm is focused on international trade compliance and proven strategies to optimize global trade business practices. The attorneys and trade advisors of Braumiller Law Group, and Braumiller Consulting Group, know exactly how to navigate the intricate maze of global trade regulations, and have a successful track record for helping clients save millions of dollars in compliance penalties.
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Bob Brewer, Braumiller Law Group is joined by Victoria Holmes from The Dispatch. Any and All Things Related to the Strait of Hormuz Hot Topics in International Trade​
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Bob Brewer, Braumiller Law Group is joined by Victoria Holmes from The Dispatch. Any and All Things Related to the Strait of Hormuz Hot Topics in International Trade​.

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