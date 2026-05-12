Torres Trade Trump Table

CBP published new guidance on the application of steel, aluminum, and copper tariffs under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. The guidance provides two updates – first, a new HTS subheading has been created to account for items provided for in subdivision (c) of U.S. note 16 that do not contain any aluminum, steel, or copper. Under this new subheading, these items are subject to a 0% Section 232 duty rate. The second guidance update clarifies that U.K.- origin steel items made by Tata Steel UK where the reported country of smelt and cast is the Netherlands may qualify for lower duty rates applicable to U.K.-origin

The USTR announced the commencement of its second statutory four-year review of tariff actions taken under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 in response to China's acts, policies, and practices related to technology transfer, intellectual property, and

Representatives of a domestic industry that benefits from the Section 301 actions may submit requests to the USTR to continue the actions beginning May 7, 2026. After receiving requests by domestic industry to continue the actions, the USTR will announce the implementation of the second phase of the review which will include opportunity for interested parties to submit public comments on the effectiveness of the Section 301 actions, suggestions for other actions that could be taken, and other related topics.

innovation. The China Section 301 tariffs have been in effect since 2018 during the first Trump administration and include tariff rates ranging from 0%-100% on a

5/1/26

White House Imposing Sanctions on Those Responsible for Repression in Cuba and for Threats to United States National Security and Foreign Policy

Economic Sanctions