Torres Trade Trump Table

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Summary:
The table below presents a structured timeline of executive actions, policy directives, and trade-related decisions issued by President Trump’s administration from January 2025 to the present. It focuses on critical areas such as tariffs, economic sanctions (OFAC), the priorities of the Department of Justice, customs regulations, and broader trade and economic policies.
The table captures significant policy shifts, including the imposition and threats of tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, China, and other countries; sanctions targeting individuals, international organizations, and foreign entities; and efforts to align federal agencies with an “America First” economic and diplomatic agenda. As a whole, the actions summarized below illustrate the administration’s approach to trade protectionism, economic nationalism, and regulatory intervention, which has far-reaching implications for global trade relationships, U.S. businesses, and international law enforcement efforts.
TRACKER
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Date
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Source
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Category
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Summary
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5/6/26
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U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
CSMS # 68554727 -
GUIDANCE: Technical Corrections to Section 232 Duties on Imports of Aluminum, Steel, and Copper
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Tariffs
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CBP published new guidance on the application of steel, aluminum, and copper tariffs under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. The guidance provides two updates – first, a new HTS subheading has been created to account for items provided for in subdivision (c) of U.S. note 16 that do not contain any aluminum, steel, or copper. Under this new subheading, these items are subject to a 0% Section 232 duty rate. The second guidance update clarifies that U.K.- origin steel items made by Tata Steel UK where the reported country of smelt and cast is the Netherlands may qualify for lower duty rates applicable to U.K.-origin
products until January 1, 2028.
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5/6/26
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U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
Initiation of Second Four- Year Review Process: China's Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Technology Transfer, Intellectual Property, and Innovation
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Tariffs
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The USTR announced the commencement of its second statutory four-year review of tariff actions taken under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 in response to China's acts, policies, and practices related to technology transfer, intellectual property, and
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innovation. The China Section 301 tariffs have been in effect since 2018 during the first Trump administration and include tariff rates ranging from 0%-100% on a
wide-variety of Chinse- origin imports.
Representatives of a domestic industry that benefits from the Section 301 actions may submit requests to the USTR to continue the actions beginning May 7, 2026. After receiving requests by domestic industry to continue the actions, the USTR will announce the implementation of the second phase of the review which will include opportunity for interested parties to submit public comments on the effectiveness of the Section 301 actions, suggestions for other actions that could be taken, and other related topics.
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5/1/26
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Imposing Sanctions on Those Responsible for Repression in Cuba and for Threats to United States National Security and Foreign Policy
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Economic Sanctions
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President Trump issued an executive order expanding
U.S. sanctions authorities targeting Cuba and persons connected to repression, corruption, or other conduct deemed threatening to U.S. national security and foreign policy. The E.O. builds on the national emergency declared in Executive Order 14380 and authorizes blocking sanctions against foreign persons operating in key sectors of the Cuban economy, including energy, defense and related materiel, metals and mining, financial services, and security. It also authorizes sanctions against persons acting for or on behalf of the Government of Cuba, persons materially supporting blocked parties, senior officials or leaders of sanctioned entities, individuals involved in serious human rights abuses or corruption in Cuba, and adult family members of designated persons. The
E.O. prohibits U.S. persons from engaging in transactions involving blocked property and also prohibits evasive conduct, conspiracies, and certain donations to sanctioned persons. In addition, the order imposes visa restrictions on sanctioned individuals and authorizes sanctions on foreign financial institutions that conduct or facilitate significant transactions for persons blocked under the order, including correspondent account restrictions or full blocking sanctions. For more information, see the White House Fact Sheet here.
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