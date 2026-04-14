Trump Administration Directs Federal Trade Commission To Prioritize Made In USA Enforcement (Podcast)

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Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Trump Administration Directs Federal Trade Commission to Prioritize Made in USA Enforcement
In this episode, we unpack the Trump Administration’s March 13 executive order directing the FTC to prioritize Made in USA enforcement, why that matters even after a relatively quiet year for major FTC actions, and what it signals for advertisers, manufacturers, online marketplaces, and government contractors facing renewed scrutiny over origin claims, substantiation, and potential penalties. With the administration also urging broader agency action on country-of-origin labeling and marketplace verification, companies should be reassessing whether their “Made in USA” messaging can stand up to a tougher enforcement environment.
Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Alexander I. Schneider and Christie Grymes Thompson.
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