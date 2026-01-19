ARTICLE
19 January 2026

BIS Fines Exyte $1.5 Million For Unlicensed Transfers To China's SMIC

CM
Crowell & Moring LLP

Contributor

Crowell & Moring LLP logo
Our founders aspired to create a different kind of law firm when they launched Crowell & Moring in 1979. From those bold beginnings, our mission has been to provide our clients with the best services of any law firm in the world through a spirit of trust, respect, cooperation, collaboration, and a commitment to giving back to the communities around us.
Explore Firm Details
On January 7, 2026, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security ("BIS") imposed a $1.5 million civil penalty on Exyte Management GmbH ("Exyte"), a Germany- headquartered engineering and procurement company.
United States International Law
Jeremy Iloulian and Nate Young
Crowell & Moring LLP are most popular:
  • within Law Department Performance and Coronavirus (COVID-19) topic(s)

On January 7, 2026, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security ("BIS") imposed a $1.5 million civil penalty on Exyte Management GmbH ("Exyte"), a Germany- headquartered engineering and procurement company, after its Shanghai affiliate Exyte Shanghai Ltd., ("Exyte China") admitted to illegally causing the transfer of approximately $2.8 million in EAR-subject semiconductor equipment to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. ("SMIC"), China's largest chip manufacturer. BIS designated SMIC on the Entity List in 2020, resulting in the prohibition of the export, reexport, and transfer of all items subject to the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) to SMIC without specific authorization. Exyte must pay the penalty within 75 days to maintain its BIS export privileges.

The settlement continues an ongoing theme by BIS to enforce provisions of the EAR that prohibit activities other than exports, reexports, or transfers. Here, each of the violations were due to Exyte China "causing" another violation of the EAR, a penalty more akin to what is typical in a U.S. Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC") settlement. It also reflects a continued focus on transactions that involve companies that are listed on the Entity List and on transactions that involve sensitive technologies, including semiconductors.

Between March 2021 and March 2022, Exyte China facilitated 13 in-country transfers totaling 884 items, including voltage sag protectors, programmable logic controllers, flowmeters, and pressure transmitters from Chinese suppliers to SMIC. All items were classified as EAR99 and used in chip fabrication facilities. Despite knowing the items were destined for SMIC, Exyte failed to recognize that an export license was required.

BIS cited Exyte's "inadequate corporate compliance controls" as the root cause, noting the company "did not appreciate" that EAR licensing requirements applied to in-country transfers from Chinese distributors to Entity List customers. Exyte's voluntary self-disclosure after discovering the violations influenced the settlement outcome.

This action highlights a critical compliance gap: in-country transfers within China remain subject to the EAR when U.S.-controlled items are destined for Entity List parties, even absent cross-border movement. Companies using local affiliates or distributors in China must ensure their compliance programs capture downstream transfers to restricted end users as BIS continues expanding Entity List designations in the semiconductor sector.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Jeremy Iloulian
Jeremy Iloulian
Person photo placeholder
Nate Young
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More