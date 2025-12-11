In an era marked by global unrest, regulatory complexities, and a shifting market landscape, companies must remain diligent in their trade compliance procedures and stay apprised of changes in the law.

59. December 3, 2025 | Implementing Certain Tariff-Related Elements of the U.S.-Korea Strategic Trade and Investment Deal

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRADE ALERT – IMPORTS HEADLINE Implementing Certain Tariff-Related Elements of the U.S.-Korea Strategic Trade and Investment Deal DATE December 3, 2025 AGENCY Department of Commerce; United States Trade Representative EFFECTIVE DATE November 1, 2025, 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (retroactive – automobiles); November 14, 2025, 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (retroactive – all others) BACKGROUND On April 2, 2025, the Trump Administration issued sweeping Reciprocal Tariff rates – with a baseline 10% tariff on all imports, effective April 5, and enhanced country-specific rates as specified in Annex I, effective April 9, which were then suspended until July 9. In Annex I to this order, South Korea had a 25% Reciprocal Tariff rate.



On July 31, 2025, the Administration published revised Reciprocal rates to go into effect on August 7, 2025. South Korea had a 15% Reciprocal Tariff rate.



On November 13, 2025, the Administration and the Republic of Korea issued a Joint Fact Sheet reaffirming the "Korea Strategic Trade and Investment Deal," confirming at least a 15% tariff rate for goods of the Republic of Korea, with certain sector-specific treatment for automobile, aerospace, and natural resource products. DETAILS On December 4, 2025, the Administration issued a Notice amending the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) to adjust tariffs on certain articles that are products of the Republic of Korea.



The Notice contains the following provisions:

" The 15% tariff rate for South Korea now mimics that for the EU and Japan, where the ordinary column one HTS duty rate + the Reciprocal rate will equal 15%.

" The Section 232 sector tariffs for South Korea apply as follows:

-Timber, lumber, and their derivative products are subject to a 15% tariff rate, where the ordinary column one HTS duty rate + the rate pursuant to Proclamation 10976 will equal 15%.

-Civil aircraft, except for unmanned aircraft, are exempt from steel, aluminum, copper and Reciprocal rates.

-Automobiles & auto parts are subject to the South Korea 15% rate rather than the 25% automobile rate, and are not subject to additional 232 duties on copper, aluminum, or steel products.



CBP instructed that importers may file Post Summary Corrections (PSC) to request a refund for unliquidated entries for which estimated duties have been deposited. Upon PSC approval, the refund will be issued at liquidation. For liquidated entries, importers may request a refund by filing a protest within 180 days after liquidation in accordance with 19 U.S.C. 1514.



Additional amendments to the HTSUS may be made at a later date to further implement the Korea Strategic Trade and Investment Deal. BASIS International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.) (IEEPA), the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1601 et seq.), section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, as amended (19 U.S.C. 1862) (section 232), section 604 of the Trade Act of 1974, as amended (19 U.S.C. 2483), and section 301 of title 3, United States Code HTS/

PRODUCTS All, unless otherwise exempted by subsequent agreement or specified in agreement COUNTRY South Korea CITE White House – Joint Fact Sheet on President Donald J. Trump's Meeting with President Lee Jae Myung – The White House



Federal Register – Federal Register :: Implementing Certain Tariff-Related Elements of the U.S.-Korea Strategic Trade and Investment Deal



CBP – CSMS # 66987366 – Guidance – Implementation of Tariff-Related Elements of the United States-Korea Strategic Trade and Investment Deal

