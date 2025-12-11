UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of December 1, 2025

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.

Russia sanctions

UK Government adds four entries to the UK Sanctions List under the Russia regime: On December 4, 2025, the UK Government added Vladimir Lipchenko, Yuriy Alekseevich Sizov, Denis Alexandrovich Smolyaninov and the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to the UK sanctions list under the Russia regime. According to the UK Government, these measures target Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU, and three of its officers who are responsible for orchestrating hostile activities in Ukraine and across Europe. (Notice_Russia_041225.pdf; https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-cracks-down-on-russian-intelligence-agency-authorised-by-putin-to-target-skripals)

UK High Court enforces arbitral order requiring withdrawal of Russian proceedings brought to frustrate EU sanctions: On November 21, 2025, the UK High Court handed down judgment in Tecnimont SpA and MT Russia v EuroChem NW2 and EuroChem [2025] EWHC 3151 (Comm). In the case, Tecnimont obtained anti-suit relief to restrain EuroChem NW2 from pursuing Russian proceedings commenced in breach of an English arbitration agreement. EuroChem NW2 had commenced the Russian proceedings to restrain the English arbitration and pursue its arbitral claims before the Russian courts, following the High Court's determination earlier in 2025 that EuroChem NW2 was controlled by an assets freeze target (Andrey Melnichenko). (https://www.bailii.org/ew/cases/EWHC/Comm/2025/3151.html)

Syria sanctions

FCDO publishes guidance sanctions and counter-terrorism legislation targeting activities in Syria: On December 2, 2025, the FCDO published new guidance on the current counter terrorism and sanctions legislation applicable to Syria. The guidance focuses on the current prohibitions, exemptions and licences applicable to Syria, and is aimed at businesses and NGOs who want to do business and operate in Syria. (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/supporting-syrias-future-guidance-for-businesses-and-aid-organisations/supporting-a-secure-and-prosperous-future-for-syria-guidance-for-businesses-and-ngos)

Cyber sanctions

UK Government adds eight entries on the UK sanctions list under Cyber regime: On December 4, 2025, the UK Government added eight individuals on the UK sanctions list under the cyber regime. According to the UK Government, these sanctions target cyber military intelligence officers who were working for Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU. (Notice_Cyber_041225.pdf; https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-cracks-down-on-russian-intelligence-agency-authorised-by-putin-to-target-skripals)

Counter-terrorism sanctions

UK adds two entries to the UK sanctions list under the counter-terrorism regime: On December 4, 2025, the UK Government added Gurpreet Singh Rehal and Babbar Akali Lehar to the UK sanctions list under the counter-terrorism regime. According to the UK Government, these measures target parties that have supported Pro-Kalistan militant group Babbar Khalsa. (Counter terrorism financial sanctions: list of asset-freeze targets - GOV.UK)

Other Sanctions

UK-listed bank settles £1.5bn lawsuit over alleged Iran sanctions breaches : On December 5, 2025, it was reported that Standard Chartered had settled a £1.5 billion investor lawsuit that included claims breaches of sanctions against Iran were more widespread than previously acknowledged by the bank. The claimants reportedly accused the bank of issuing misleading statements and omitting key information in relation to inter alia its compliance with US sanctions on Iran, resulting in loss on the party of certain investors. (https://www.ft.com/content/ac0dbde7-1029-445f-96d7-0f8d619d9830)

OTSI publishes first annual report: On December 4, 2025, the Office of Trade Sanctions Implementation (OTSI) published its annual review of its activities from 2024 to 2025. During the reporting period, OTSI received 60 licence applications, 12 of which were granted in full or partially, and 3 of which were refused. OTSI also received 146 reports or referrals of potential breaches of trade sanctions, although no civil monetary penalties have been imposed by OTSI to date. OTSI notes that its key priorities going forward including expanding its licensing remit and being more proactive around enforcement. (https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/6931697c4bedc0e76230406b/OTSI_One_Year_Update.pdf)

Upcoming webinar (December 17) on the move to a single list for UK sanctions designations: On December 4, 2025, the FCDO and OFSI announced that they will hold a public webinar on Wednesday 17 December 2025, 11:00am – 12:00pm, where they will explain the upcoming move from the UK Consolidated List to a single list for UK sanctions designations (taking effect on 28 January 2026) as well as anticipated improvements to the UK Government's search tool. (Financial sanctions webinars and events - GOV.UK)

