2 October 2025

Adjusting Imports Of Timber, Lumber, And Their Derivative Products Into The United States (Trump EO Tracker)

United States International Law
Imposes tariffs under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act on imports of timber, lumber, and wood products to address threats to U.S. national security. Establishes duty rates of 10% on softwood lumber, 25% (rising to 30% on January 1, 2026) on upholstered wooden products, and 25% (rising to 50% on January 1, 2026) on kitchen cabinets and vanities, with capped rates of 10% for the United Kingdom and 15% for the European Union and Japan. Directs the Secretary of Commerce and U.S. Trade Representative to monitor imports, pursue negotiations with foreign partners, and expand tariffs or impose specific, compound, or mixed duties in cases of undervaluation. Authorizes regulatory actions by Commerce, Homeland Security, and Customs to implement these provisions starting October 14, 2025.

