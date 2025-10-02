The Section 232 Renaissance: What To Watch

Last week saw a flurry of new activity around section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. That is the statute that authorizes the President (following an investigation by the Commerce Department) to take action to "adjust" imports of an article and its derivatives "so that such imports will not threaten to impair the national security." Section 232 tariffs already are in place for imports of steel, aluminum, copper, and autos and auto parts. Earlier this year, the Commerce Department announced 9 new section 232 investigations. Then last week, it was announced that Commerce would initiate two more such investigations (bringing the pending total to 11): one involving personal protective equipment and another involving robotics. Also last week, President Trump announced that section 232 tariffs soon will be imposed on certain trucks, furniture, and pharmaceuticals.



The activity under section 232 is unprecedented, heralding what amounts to a 232 renaissance. The Administration seems to take comfort from the apparent breadth of the President's discretion under this statute and the fact that his exercise of that discretion already has withstood judicial scrutiny. See American Inst. for Int'l Steel, Inc. v. United States, 806 F. App'x 982 (Fed. Cir. 2020). Moreover, given pending challenges to the President's reliance on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) as a basis for imposing tariffs on imports, the Administration may well see section 232 as a crucial part of its "plan B" in the event that the IEEPA tariffs do not withstand judicial scrutiny.



But one should not assume that the section 232 tariffs are impervious to legal challenge. As the section 232 drama unfolds, I am watching three developments in particular as possible triggers for legal action. One concerns the sheer volume of Commerce-led section 232 investigations. With 11 cases going on at once and limited staff available to manage those cases, will the Commerce Department findings be sufficiently robust to withstand challenge? Or will the findings and underlying investigations be vulnerable in ways that could in turn make any resulting presidential action vulnerable?

Second, it is notable that the President announced forthcoming tariffs on heavy trucks, furniture, and pharmaceuticals even though the Commerce Department has not yet issued any findings in the relevant section 232 investigations. Or at least it has not done so publicly. That is not surprising, since the relevant investigations only began in March and April of this year. Section 232 contemplates a Commerce investigation taking as long as nine months. If the President's announcement preempted the Commerce findings, the appearance of prejudgment could be an additional source of vulnerability.

Finally, it is notable that existing section 232 actions related to steel, aluminum, and auto parts have relied increasingly on the President's authority to take action not only with respect to the article investigated by Commerce but also "derivatives" of that article. As the statute does not define "derivatives," one can imagine a party challenging particular tariffs on the grounds that the Administration has interpreted the term too broadly, sweeping in goods that cannot reasonably be labeled derivatives of the investigated good.

As the section 232 renaissance continues, affected parties should follow these developments closely.



