ITC Makes Affirmative Final Determinations In Critical Trade Cases On Corrosion-Resistant Steel Products From Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Netherlands, South Africa, Taiwan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, And Vietnam

Washington, DC — In a victory for American producers of corrosion-resistant steel products (CORE), the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) today made affirmative final determinations in the antidumping (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) investigations of CORE from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Netherlands, South Africa, Taiwan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam. The ITC found that U.S. CORE producers have been materially injured by unfairly dumped and subsidized imports of CORE from these countries, paving the way for the imposition of AD/CVD orders.

"This is a critical victory for American CORE producers and their workers," said Alan H. Price, counsel to Petitioner Nucor Corporation and co-chair of Wiley's International Trade Practice. "CORE is a vital product for the steel industry and for the industries of the future. We are proud to have helped secure a level playing field on behalf of the domestic industry and in cooperation with the other petitioners and their counsel."

The ITC determination follows a September 2024 petition filed by Nucor Corporation, Steel Dynamics, Inc., United States Steel Corporation, Wheeling-Nippon Steel, Inc., and the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union, AFL-CIO, CLC (the USW). The petitions alleged material injury to the domestic CORE industry by reason of dumped imports of CORE from all 10 countries and subsidized CORE from Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Vietnam. The U.S. Department of Commerce published affirmative final determinations of dumping and subsidization in all investigations, finding dumping margins ranging from 5.59% to 191.26% and subsidy rates ranging from 1.14% to 257.83%. Following the ITC's final affirmative determinations, Commerce will issue AD/CVD orders requiring payment of the applicable duty deposits on imports of CORE from all countries. The orders will remain in effect for a minimum of five years and may be reviewed annually through Commerce's administrative review process to ensure that duty rates reflect current levels of unfair trade. Duty evasion, absorption, and circumvention are strictly illegal.

"We commend the ITC and the Commerce Department for their hard work in these complicated investigations and will continue working with federal enforcement agencies to ensure fair competition in the U.S. CORE market," added Price.

