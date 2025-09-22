Congress Returns: Funding Fights And Trade Uncertainty (Podcast)

infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.
The Lobby Shop returns as Congress faces make-or-break funding
deadlines. Caitlin Sickles, Paul
Nathanson, Dylan Pasiuk, Josh
Zive, and Liam Donovan explore government shutdown
brinkmanship and the newest moves on trade and tariffs, including
the tariff court fight that is headed to the Supreme Court that
could redefine U.S. trade policy.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.