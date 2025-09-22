ARTICLE
22 September 2025

Congress Returns: Funding Fights And Trade Uncertainty (Podcast)

The Lobby Shop returns as Congress faces make-or-break funding deadlines. Caitlin Sickles, Paul Nathanson, Dylan Pasiuk, Josh Zive, and Liam Donovan explore government shutdown brinkmanship and the newest moves on trade and tariffs, including the tariff court fight that is headed to the Supreme Court that could redefine U.S. trade policy.

Caitlin Sickles
Paul Nathanson
Dylan Pasiuk
Joshua Zive
Liam P. Donovan
