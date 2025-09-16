ARTICLE
16 September 2025

Trade Disputes Unpacked (Podcast)

In this mini-podcast series, we outline how businesses can proactively manage, or avoid, disputes stemming from tariff volatility and political uncertainty, offering insights for legal and business professionals navigating...
Tatiana Sainati and Matt Lapin

In this mini-podcast series, we outline how businesses can proactively manage, or avoid, disputes stemming from tariff volatility and political uncertainty, offering insights for legal and business professionals navigating cross-border challenges.

In the premiere episode of Never Tariffied, Wiley partner Tatiana Sainati and special counsel Matt Lapin tackle the trillion-dollar question: what can businesses actually do to help navigate the current unpredictable international trade environment?

From shifting tariffs and regulatory shakeups to disrupted supply chains, they unpack how recent policy changes are part of broader global trends, why uncertainty has become the new normal, and how this new environment is impacting international business. Join the discussion to discover practical strategies for spotting and mitigating risks in commercial agreements and how to keep your business ready to tackle potential issues with international suppliers and customers.

