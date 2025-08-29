What Happened This Month In International Trade (August 2025)

Another busy month in international trade news. Here's the full roundup:

Administration

On August 11, President Trump signed an Executive Order delaying the imposition of additional China reciprocal tariffs until November 10.

On August 6, President Trump signed an Executive Order imposing an additional 25% tariff on imports from India to take effect Aug. 27. This applies on top of the 25% reciprocal tariff.

The U.S. and EU released a joint statement announcing that the U.S. will lower tariffs on EU goods covered by the automotive Section 232 action from 25% to 15% as soon as the EU acts to eliminate its industrial tariffs.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

CBP released a Federal Register notice on August 28 outlining procedures and requirements for the end of the de minimis exemption.

CBP released new guidance on the additional goods subject to Section 232 tariffs for steel and aluminum derivatives.

CBP published additional guidance on reciprocal tariffs. The guidance covers additional information on what goods are exempt, reiterates which goods are subject to reciprocal tariffs, and the reporting sequence for HTSUS numbers.

CBP's CTPAT program published an alert providing guidance on how importers can be vigilant in preventing illegal transshipping.

A "surprise" CBP ruling saying gold bars are subject to reciprocal tariffs led to a surge in gold futures.

CBP published a cargo systems message adding more parties to the list of those qualified to pay duties on international mail shipments.

Department of Justice (DOJ)

The DOJ announced that a countertop importer agreed to pay $12.4M to settle claims it evaded AD/CVD duties on goods from China.

A New Jersey man was sentenced to 30 months in prison for his role in a global export control and sanctions evasion scheme.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

DHS added additional UFLPA high-priority sectors and released the UFLPA 2025 Strategy Update.

DHS, in conjunction with the U.S. Coast Guard, is imposing conditions of entry on vessels arriving in the U.S. from North Korea due to concerns about ineffective antiterrorism measures.

Department of Commerce

Commerce announced the addition of 407 product categories to the list of "derivative" steel and aluminum products covered by Section 232 sectoral tariffs.

50% Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum derivatives took effect on August 18, 2025.

Court of International Trade (CIT)

The CIT vacated the Commerce Department's pause on antidumping and countervailing duties on solar cells from Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC)

OFAC announced sanctions against a network of more than 50 entities and individuals, as well as more than 50 vessels, for transporting oil and petroleum products and other cargo from Iran and Russia to buyers around the world.

United States Trade Representative (USTR)

USTR announced the extension of exclusions in the Section 301 Investigation of China's Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Technology Transfer, Intellectual Property, and Innovation. The exclusions were previously scheduled to expire on August 31, 2025. The exclusions have been extended through November 29, 2025.

USTR is seeking public comments to assist in the preparation of its annual report to Congress on China's compliance with its obligations as a Member of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

U.S. Census Bureau

The Census Bureau released a final rule clarifying filing requirements for in-transit shipments.

Federal Maritime Commission (FMC)

Worldwide Nexus Logistics of Florida filed a complaint with the FMC accusing ocean carrier Wallenius Wilhelmsen of losing possession of three boats it was supposed to ship from the U.S. to Chile.

Two companies filed a complaint against DB Schenker, a non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarder, for mismanaging several shipments, causing them to incur "substantial" financial losses.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

The FDA issued new tools for food traceability along with an FAQ document. The agency is also proposing to extend the compliance date for the new traceability records rule by 30 months.

Industry News

U.S. chipmakers Nvidia and AMD will pay the U.S. government 15% of revenue generated by sales of their AI chips in China. The agreement was reached as a condition for granting export licenses for China.

