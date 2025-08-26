Executive Order Extends Pause On China IEEPA Reciprocal Tariffs Until Nov. 10, 2025

On August 11, 2025, President Donald J. Trump issued an Executive Order extending the pause on country-specific ad valorem reciprocal tariffs previously imposed on imports from China pursuant...

On August 11, 2025, President Donald J. Trump issued an Executive Order extending the pause on country-specific ad valorem reciprocal tariffs previously imposed on imports from China pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) until November 10, 2025. This pause extends the suspension previously effectuated by Executive Order 14298, which became effective on May 14, 2025.

The Executive Order cites continued discussions between the United States and China, and “significant steps” by the Chinese government to remedy non-reciprocal trade arrangements and address concerns of the United States relating to economic and national security matters.

Importers should keep in mind that other U.S. tariff measures with respect to China still remain in place, including the 20% IEEPA fentanyl tariffs imposed in February and March 2025, as well as any applicable Section 301 tariffs, AD/CVD duties, and general duty rates.

