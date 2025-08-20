New Section 232 Tariffs Go Into Effect On 407 New Derivative Aluminum And Steel HTS Items

The non-steel and non-aluminum content will remain subject to the reciprocal and other applicable tariffs.

Braumiller Law Group, PLLC, is a highly respected boutique law firm based in Dallas, Texas with offices in the US and Mexico. The firm is focused on international trade compliance and proven strategies to optimize global trade business practices. The attorneys and trade advisors of Braumiller Law Group, and Braumiller Consulting Group, know exactly how to navigate the intricate maze of global trade regulations, and have a successful track record for helping clients save millions of dollars in compliance penalties.

Pursuant to petitions from members of the U.S. steel and aluminum industries, the U.S. Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and Security is adding407 new Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) codes to the list of products that will be considered as steel or aluminum derivative products and for countries other than the UK are now subject to 50% tariffs on the steel and / or aluminum content of the listed products.The non-steel and non-aluminum content will remain subject to the reciprocal and other applicable tariffs.

These tariffs are scheduled to go into effect today - after 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on August 18, 2025. The complete list of HTSUS codes added to the Section 232 tariffs by today's action is listed in the annexes to Federal Register Notice linked below.The Notice is scheduled to be published on August 19, 2025.

https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2025-15819.pdf?utm_campaign=pi+subscription+mailing+list&utm_medium=email&utm_source=federalregister.gov

Check out our new Digital Magazine Get the inside scoop on the Braumiller Law Group & Braumiller Consulting Group "peeps." Expertise in International Trade Compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.