Buy American Part 3: Let's Talk The TAA (Video)

In this episode, Amy Hoang and Sarah Barney dive into the Trade Agreements Act (TAA).

With more than 900 lawyers across 18 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.

self

In this episode, Amy Hoang and Sarah Barney dive into the Trade Agreements Act (TAA). They cover when and how the TAA applies, what makes it different from other domestic sourcing regimes, and compliance pitfalls that every contractor should know.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.