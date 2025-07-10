Reciprocal Tariffs Extended To August 1 – Trade Alert

On July 7, 2025, President Trump extended the baseline additional 10% "reciprocal" tariff on all countries except Canada, China, and Mexico to August 1, 2025. This Executive Order maintains the status quo, while country-specific agreements continue to be negotiated. Although the original pause on higher individual rates is set to expire July 9, the uniform 10% now remains in effect until August 1, unless superseded by a new trade agreement.

Furthermore, this Executive Order does not affect IEEPA tariffs on Canada, China, or Mexico, or existing Section 232 measures.

For the full Executive Order, see https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/07/extending-the-modification-of-the-reciprocal-tariff-rates/?utm_source=wh_social_share_button.

While negotiations continue, the President sent 14 letters notifying trading partners of their adjusted "reciprocal" rate if an agreement is not reached before August 1. These "reciprocal" tariffs may be lowered if agreements are reached or increased if a trading partner imposes retaliatory tariffs.

Below is a chart comparing April 2 "Liberation Day" and July 8 higher country-specific rates.

Braumiller Law Group PLLC will continue to monitor negotiation progress and provide updates as needed.

Check out our new Digital Magazine Get the inside scoop on the Braumiller Law Group & Braumiller Consulting Group "peeps." Expertise in International Trade Compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.