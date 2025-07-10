ARTICLE
10 July 2025

Reciprocal Tariffs Extended To August 1 – Trade Alert

BG
Braumiller Law Group, PLLC

Contributor

Braumiller Law Group, PLLC logo
Braumiller Law Group, PLLC, is a highly respected boutique law firm based in Dallas, Texas with offices in the US and Mexico. The firm is focused on international trade compliance and proven strategies to optimize global trade business practices. The attorneys and trade advisors of Braumiller Law Group, and Braumiller Consulting Group, know exactly how to navigate the intricate maze of global trade regulations, and have a successful track record for helping clients save millions of dollars in compliance penalties.
Explore Firm Details
On July 7, 2025, President Trump extended the baseline additional 10% "reciprocal" tariff on all countries except Canada, China, and Mexico to August 1, 2025.
United States International Law
Adrienne Braumiller
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On July 7, 2025, President Trump extended the baseline additional 10% "reciprocal" tariff on all countries except Canada, China, and Mexico to August 1, 2025. This Executive Order maintains the status quo, while country-specific agreements continue to be negotiated. Although the original pause on higher individual rates is set to expire July 9, the uniform 10% now remains in effect until August 1, unless superseded by a new trade agreement.

Furthermore, this Executive Order does not affect IEEPA tariffs on Canada, China, or Mexico, or existing Section 232 measures.

For the full Executive Order, see https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/07/extending-the-modification-of-the-reciprocal-tariff-rates/?utm_source=wh_social_share_button.

While negotiations continue, the President sent 14 letters notifying trading partners of their adjusted "reciprocal" rate if an agreement is not reached before August 1. These "reciprocal" tariffs may be lowered if agreements are reached or increased if a trading partner imposes retaliatory tariffs.

Below is a chart comparing April 2 "Liberation Day" and July 8 higher country-specific rates.

1649032a.jpg

Braumiller Law Group PLLC will continue to monitor negotiation progress and provide updates as needed.

Check out our new Digital Magazine Get the inside scoop on the Braumiller Law Group & Braumiller Consulting Group "peeps." Expertise in International Trade Compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Adrienne Braumiller
Adrienne Braumiller
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More