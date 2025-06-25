CBP Announces Forced Labor Allegations Portal Rollout

On June 20, 2025, U.S. Customs and Border Protection ("CBP") deployed its new Forced Labor Allegations Portal, which allows users to submit allegations of forced labor. The new portal replaces CBP's Trade Violations Reporting ("TVR") system for submitting forced labor allegations, and complaints can be submitted anonymously by trade users. Users are also able to upload documentation to support their submissions. According to CBP, the new portal is intended to "streamline data transfer, coordination, and review between CBP's Forced Labor Division (FLD), Office of Field Operations (OFO), and Centers of Excellence and Expertise (CEE)" on matters related to forced labor prevention enforcement.

Additionally, CBP has provided several quick reference guides ("QRGs") on how to use the portal and will be hosting three public webinars on how to access and use the Forced Labor Allegations Portal.

