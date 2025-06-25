Tariffs Stall Trucking's Road To Recovery: Ankura Trucking Industry Spotlight - Q2 2025

The U.S. trucking industry's recovery faces significant headwinds in Q2 2025, primarily due to recent tariff policy volatility. Despite earlier signs of market rebalancing, including rising load-to-truck ratios and spot rates, these positive trends have tapered off as tariff concerns mounted. This uncertainty has led carriers to accelerate capacity reductions, prolonging the industry's path to recovery. The trucking sector, highly sensitive to trade and consumer spending, is particularly vulnerable to these tariffs, experiencing continued declines in consumer confidence, intensified stagflationary conditions, threats to domestic freight volume, erosion in port volume, escalating equipment costs, and increasing insurance premiums. Shippers are advised to stay informed, evaluate network resilience, build agility, strengthen carrier partnerships, and collaborate on efficiencies to navigate these persistent challenges.

