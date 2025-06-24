ARTICLE
24 June 2025

June 2025 U.S. Tariff Tracker: Key Updates And Structure

DW
Dickinson Wright PLLC

Contributor

United States International Law
K. Michael Gillum,Mark Heusel, and Hezi Wang
As of June 19, 2025, U.S. import tariffs vary widely depending on the product and country of origin. Goods from China face layered duties, including Section 301 tariffs ranging from 7.5% to 100% (with electric vehicles hit the hardest), a 20% tariff tied to fentanyl-related enforcement, and a temporary 10% reciprocal tariff under IEEPA rules. Auto imports are subject to 25% Section 232 tariffs across the board—including from Mexico and Canada—unless they qualify for preferential treatment under the USMCA. Select auto parts are also affected. Separately, a steep 50% tariff applies to certain steel and aluminum products from nearly all countries, with limited exemptions for the UK.

New Customs and Border Protection (CBP) guidance outlines a "non-stacking" order for applying overlapping tariffs—starting with auto tariffs, then aluminum, steel, and finally fentanyl-related duties from Canada and Mexico. However, Section 301 tariffs and China-specific fentanyl tariffs still apply in addition to other duties. These layered and evolving rules make it essential for importers to carefully assess tariff exposure by product type and origin.

For the English version, click here.

For the Chinese version, click here.

For the Japanese version, click here.

Authors
Photo of K. Michael Gillum
K. Michael Gillum
Photo of Mark Heusel
Mark Heusel
Photo of Hezi Wang
Hezi Wang
