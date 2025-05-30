Federal Court Strikes Down IEEPA Tariffs

Listen to this post

On May 28, 2025, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT) unanimously struck down the extensive tariffs imposed by President Trump under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The CIT held that the imposition of the tariffs exceeded the authority granted to the President by Congress under IEEPA. The Court issued a permanent injunction blocking the administration from enforcing the IEEPA tariffs, and ordered the administration to issue the necessary administrative orders within 10 days to end them. In response, the government appealed the case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

As it stands, the Federal Circuit granted the Government a temporary stay allowing the IEEPA tariffs to remain in effect pending further proceedings. The plaintiff's response to the stay order is due by June 5, 2025.

The affected tariffs are the 10% tariff on goods of most countries (referred to by the Court as the Worldwide and Retaliatory Tariffs), the 25% border tariffs on goods of Canada and Mexico in response to the illicit drug trade, and the 20% tariff on goods of China (together referred to by the Court as the Trafficking Tariffs). The affected Executive Orders (EOs) are as follows: 14257,1 14259,2 14266,3 and 14298.4

The CIT's Ruling

In its opinion, the CIT emphasized that the U.S. Constitution expressly assigns the power to impose tariffs to Congress under Article I, Section 8, Clause 1, and that any grant of authority by Congress to the president to impose tariffs must be construed narrowly.

The Court held that IEEPA does not allow the Executive Branch to unilaterally impose tariffs without clear and bounded statutory authority. Instead, the Court read IEEPA as imposing two key limits on the tariffs:

Section 1702 of IEEPA, which permits the President to "regulate . . . importation," must be construed narrowly. The Court examined the legislative history of this provision, which replaced a very broad grant of authority under the older Trading with the Enemy Act with a much narrower authority. The Court thus held that IEEPA does not authorize broad, unbounded tariffs like the Worldwide and Retaliatory Tariff Orders. The absence of "any identifiable limits" rendered these measures beyond the scope of the statute. Rather, the CIT determined that the Worldwide and Retaliatory Tariffs, which were imposed in response to the trade deficit, must conform within the limits of Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, the statutory authority that deals with remedies for balance-of payments deficits. Section 1701(b) of IEEPA limits the President's authority to actions that "deal with an unusual and extraordinary threat" and prohibits the use of IEEPA "for any other purpose." The Trafficking Tariffs were implemented to encourage foreign countries to arrest or detain bad actors responsible for the flow of illicit drugs into the United States. The Court determined that the Trafficking Tariffs failed to satisfy the statutory threshold, because the tariffs do not bear a sufficient connection to the alleged threat to constitute "dealing with" the identified threat.

What's Next

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) immediately appealed the ruling to the Federal Circuit. The DOJ also submitted to the CIT and the Federal Circuit a motion to stay enforcement of the judgment pending appeal.

On May 29, 2025, the Federal Circuit granted a temporary stay. As a result, for now, the IEEPA tariffs remain in effect until all opportunities for appeal have been exhausted or the stay is lifted.

Importers should further note that the Trump Administration's tariffs imposed under different statutory authorities (such as the duties on steel, aluminum, automobiles, and automobile parts issued pursuant to Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 and the duties on certain Chinese goods issued pursuant to Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974) are not affected by the CIT's ruling, and remain in effect.

Even if the Government's appeal is ultimately unsuccessful and the CIT's order terminating the IEEPA tariffs is upheld, nothing stops the Trump Administration from pursuing more tariffs under Sections 122, 232, 301, or 338 of other relevant trade statutes. We will continue to keep an eye on developments and keep you informed here.

[This article was updated on May 29, 2025 adding that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit granted the Government a temporary stay allowing the IEEPA tariffs to remain in effect pending further proceedings].

