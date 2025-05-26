U.S. International Trade Commission Votes In Favor Of Domestic Solar Manufacturers In Antidumping And Countervailing Duty Cases

Unanimous vote against Chinese-owned companies finds injury and threat to the U.S. solar industry, clearing the way for billions of dollars of duties on imports from four countries

Washington, DC— Today, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) unanimouslyvoted in favor of The American Alliance for Solar Manufacturing Trade Committee,in its antidumping (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) investigations concerning crystalline silicon photovoltaic (CSPV) cells and modules imported from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The Alliance originallyfiledthe AD/CVD petitions on April 24, 2024, alleging unfair practices that have caused immense volatility and cost uncertainty across the U.S. domestic solar market in recent years. Today's vote is the culmination of the year-long investigation in which the U.S. Department of Commerce and ITC sought to verify whether the U.S. domestic solar industry has been injured by unfair and illegal trade practices by these Chinese-headquartered companies.

"Today's vote leaves no doubt: These Chinese-headquartered companies have been violating trade laws by overwhelming the U.S. market with unfairly cheap,dumped and subsidized solar panels — and they continue to do so from third-party markets around the world, undermining U.S. industrial strategy and stunting new investment. This cannot stand. Our growing American industry deserves – and now will have – the chance to compete fairly," saidTimothy C. Brightbill,co-chair of Wiley'sInternational Trade Practiceand lead counsel to the Alliance.

Next Steps

The Department of Commerce will issue AD and CVD orders June 9, 2025.On June 16, 2025, the orders will be in effect, allowing the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to begin collecting duties on imports from these companies at the point of entry. With the publication of the final orders, the duty rates applied will be updated to reflect the rates calculated in the final determination.

The investigations were initiated in response to petitions filed on April 24, 2024, by the American Alliance for Solar Manufacturing Trade Committee—a coalition of U.S. solar manufacturers including Convalt Energy, First Solar, Meyer Burger, Mission Solar, Qcells, REC Silicon, Swift Solar, and Talon PV. The coalition, represented by Wiley Rein LLP, sought relief from unfair trade practices that have undermined the U.S. solar manufacturing sector.

More information on the investigations and final determinations from the U.S. Department of Commerce can be found on itswebsite.COMMERCE FACT SHEET:Final Affirmative Determinations in the Antidumping and Countervailing Duty Investigations of Crystalline Photovoltaic Cells Whether or Not Assembled into Modules from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam

Chart for full company tariff rates can be found here:Solar III ADCVD Affirmative Rates_5_20_25

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.