ARTICLE
6 May 2025

U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) (Video)

WR
Worldwide International Law
Greta M. Peisch

With reciprocal tariffs reshaping trade dynamics around the world, the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) has taken on increased importance for businesses and manufacturers navigating U.S. import rules. Greta M. Peisch explores how the upcoming 2026 review—and the Administration's effort to realign supply chains—may shift the agreement's scope and strategic value.

Authors
Photo of Greta M. Peisch
Greta M. Peisch
Learn More