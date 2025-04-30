International Trade & National Security Law Firm

ARTICLE
TT
Torres Trade Law, PLLC

Contributor

Torres Law, PLLC is an international trade and national security law firm that assists clients with the import and export of goods, technology, services, and foreign investment matters. We have extensive experience with the various regimes and agencies governing trade such as U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), the Department of State Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC), the Department of Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the Department of Defense Security Service (DSS), the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), and others.
At Torres Trade Law, we work with U.S. and international clients - from multinationals and Fortune 500 companies to medium-sized businesses and startups...
United States International Law
At Torres Trade Law, we work with U.S. and international clients - from multinationals and Fortune 500 companies to medium-sized businesses and startups - to successfully import and export goods, technology, and services. We regularly assist clients navigate regulatory challenges posed by U.S. and foreign trade policies, including China tariffs, Iran sanctions, and the export of defense-related goods and controlled or emerging technologies.

In addition, our lawyers have extensive experience assisting clients with a wide range of foreign investment matters, including the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) administering the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act of 2018 (FIRRMA).

Our lawyers regularly guide clients through myriad U.S. regulatory regimes and agencies that govern trade with the United States, including:

  • U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
  • The U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS)
  • The U.S. Department of State Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC)
  • U.S. Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC)
  • The Department of Defense Security Service (DSS)
  • The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States

To assist clients with challenges across the world, Torres Trade Law is a member of two widely recognized international associations: the International Lawyers Network, a global law firm network of more than 90 law firms in 67 countries; and Alliott Group, the world's 6th largest multidisciplinary alliance of accounting and law firms. These associations allow the firm to combine local expertise with a global reach to provide clients effective cross-border solutions.

To assist with risk advisory, complex investigations, and risk intelligence, our law firm's network also includes former intelligence officers and former senior leadership in national U.S. government security positions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

