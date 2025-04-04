The Tariffs Are Coming! The Tariffs Are Coming! — How Small Trucking Companies Can Stay Ahead Of The Changing Legal Landscape

As of April 2, 2025, the U.S. government is set to impose a slew of new tariffs, including a 25% tariff on all imported cars and key auto parts. While these policies may seem aimed at automakers and international trade partners, the ripple effects will be felt throughout the supply chain — including small family-run trucking and hauling companies across the country.

From shifts in freight volume to insurance costs and regulatory complexity, small fleets need to be proactive. Here is what you should be thinking about and the steps you can take to stay ahead of potential legal, insurance, and compliance challenges.

Insurance & Risk Management

While tariffs themselves do not directly raise insurance premiums, be on the lookout for some of the ways insurance costs could creep up over time.

Cargo Insurance Considerations: If you are hauling steel, auto parts or other imported goods now subject to new tariffs, volatility in value or sudden shifts in supply chains might make underwriters more cautious — leading to stricter terms or higher rates.

Tip: Talk to your insurance broker now. Let them know your routes, what you haul, and ask how these changes could impact your premiums. They might suggest tweaks in coverage to save money or protect better against new risks.

New Routes, New Rules, New Risks

With so many new tariffs to cause shifts in demand, some routes might get busier while others quiet down. You of course want to stay flexible and it might make sense to explore new local or regional routes you have not before considered. But beware that taking on new routes subject to new rules can bring new liabilities and risks. As freight shifts due to the tariffs, here is what to watch out for:

Unfamiliar Routes or Loads: If you take on new types of freight or go into unfamiliar territory (e.g. border work or high-traffic ports), you could face added liability. Things like border inspections, customs holds, or even legal requirements around securing loads might differ.

Stay Vigilant to Protect Your Business

It is never a bad time to keep an eye on your costs, but this is especially true now. If freight volume dips for a while, you want to make sure you have enough cushion to get through. Look at where you can trim — fuel-saving strategies, better route planning, cutting downtime. Small moves now can help you stay in control later. Just be sure to avoid cutting any corners that can leave you exposed to legal liability:

Labor Law & Overtime: If you are running leaner crews or pushing drivers harder during a freight surge, do not overlook compliance with labor laws. Overtime, drive-time limits, and rest breaks are still being watched by regulators.

Watch Out for Regulatory Changes & New Import Requirements

With the new tariffs comes increased customs scrutiny:

More Paperwork at Borders: If you do any cross-border hauling (especially between the U.S. and Mexico/Canada), expect tighter inspections, more documentation checks, and potential delays.

Summing It Up – What Small Fleets Should Do Right Now

Have a quick insurance review for coverage gaps — especially if your fleet or routes are changing. Also check that your coverage still reflects the current (and future) value of your equipment.

Make sure contracts are simple and clear — avoid vague terms that leave you exposed.

Stay aware of cross-border and port-specific rules if those become part of your operations.

Build in extra time for possible customs slowdowns.

Document everything — especially changes in cargo, timelines, and route instructions.

Bottom Line

Big policy changes like these can feel like they are meant for the big players, but they trickle down fast. For small trucking businesses, being prepared and staying flexible can make all the difference. Whether the tariffs hit hard or fizzle out, you will be in a better position to adjust and keep your trucks rolling. Stay safe, stay sharp — and keep hauling!

Downloadable Checklist

Click here for a downloadable Tariff-Readiness Checklist for Small Trucking Fleets to share with your team or keep in the cab as a reminder.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.