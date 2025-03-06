ARTICLE
6 March 2025

Navigating Tariffs: Retail Strategies In A Changing Trade Landscape (Video)

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

United States International Law
Lisa C. Mays and Reid Whitten
With the U.S. presidential election decided, both foreign and domestic businesses stand on the cusp of change. Retail companies face a rapidly changing landscape marked by significant tariff increases and evolving trade policies. Join us for an informative webinar where our international trade team and the National Retail Federation experts will delve into the implications of these new tariffs and provide strategic guidance to help businesses navigate these challenges.

Key Topics:

  • Overview of the Trump Administration's current and proposed tariff actions.
  • Discussion of the current and evolving trade policies.
  • The potential impact of these tariff actions on the retail sector.
  • Legal considerations and compliance requirements for retail companies.
  • Strategies for mitigating the impact of these tariffs on your supply chain

Authors
Lisa C. Mays
Reid Whitten
