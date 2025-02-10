Update: U.S. Tariffs On Mexico Delayed For One Month

On February 3, President Trump confirmed reports of a one-month pause for the implementation of 25% tariffs on imported products of Mexico

On February 3, President Trump confirmedreports of a one-month pause for the implementation of 25% tariffs on imported products of Mexico, following a conversation with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico during which Sheinbaum agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican National Guardsmen to the U.S.-Mexico border to assist with fentanyl interdiction and illegal migration.

This will be followed by negotiations between the U.S. and Mexico headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level Representatives of Mexico.

