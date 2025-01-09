Commerce Releases ANPRM To Bolster Drone Supply Chain Security

The ANPRM outlines potential threats from foreign adversaries, especially China and Russia, whose involvement in UAS ICTS supply chains could enable remote access...

On January 2, 2025, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) issued an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM) soliciting public input on securing the supply chain for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). BIS seeks to address supply chain risks posed by the involvement of foreign adversaries in UAS-related information and communication technology and services (ICTS).

The ANPRM outlines potential threats from foreign adversaries, especially China and Russia, whose involvement in UAS ICTS supply chains could enable remote access and manipulation of these devices, potentially compromising sensitive data.

BIS invites public commentary on topics such as:

Defining UAS and their critical components.

Assessing risks tied to ICTS transactions involving foreign entities.

Evaluating the economic impact of proposed regulations.

Exploring measures to mitigate identified risks.

Developing processes to request exemptions for restricted transactions.

This ANPRM is part of broader efforts under the Biden-Harris Administration to safeguard critical technology and infrastructure, authorized by Executive Order 13873, "Securing the Information and Communications Technology and Services Supply Chain." The executive order empowers the Commerce Department to oversee and restrict ICTS transactions that pose unacceptable risks to U.S. national security, critical infrastructure, or the economy.

Public comments on the ANPRM must be submitted by March 4, 2025, and the full text is available on the Federal Register website.

