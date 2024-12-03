ITC Terminates AD/CVD Investigation Of Aluminum Extrusions From China, Colombia, Ecuador, India, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, And Vietnam

On November 22, 2024, the International Trade Commission (ITC) published in the Federal Register its negative final determination in the antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) investigation of aluminum extrusions from China, Colombia, Ecuador, India, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

The Commission found that an industry in the United States is not materially injured or threatened with material injury by reason of these imports.

Investigation Background

The Commission instituted these investigations effective October 4, 2023, following receipt of petitions filed by the U.S. Aluminum Extruders Coalition.

The Department of Commerce made preliminary determinations that imports of aluminum extrusions from China, Indonesia, Mexico, and Turkey were subsidized and that imports of aluminum extrusions from China, Colombia, Ecuador, India, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam were sold at less than fair value.

Following this preliminary determination, the final phase of the investigations was scheduled by the Commission. The Commission conducted its hearing on October 1, 2024 where all persons who requested the opportunity were permitted to participate.

Immediate Impact

CBP has been instructed to discontinue the suspension of liquidation of entries of merchandise which were entered, or withdrawn from warehouse, for consumption on or after March 11, 2024. These entries should be liquidated without regard to countervailing duties. Further, all estimated countervailing duties deposited on entries of the subject merchandise will be refunded.

