International Trade Enforcement Roundup – Summer 2024

You are reading the Summer 2024 Update of the Bass, Berry & Sims Enforcement Roundup. After a short hiatus, we are back to reporting on notable enforcement actions and policy changes and providing a bit of our insight.

To stay up to date, subscribe to our GovCon & Trade blog. If you have questions about any actions addressed in the Roundup, please contact the international trade team. We welcome your feedback and encourage you to share this newsletter. Let's jump in!

Overview

The Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) uses Information and Communications Technology and Services (ICTS) rules for the first time .

. President Biden issues first Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) prohibition against cryptocurrency mining company.

mining company. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issues second annual update to its Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) strategy.

strategy. U.S. announces new tranche of Russia sanctions and export restrictions .

. New Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) contemplates outbound investment regime.

Click here to read the full newsletter.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.