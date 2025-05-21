Perpetual Motion Attends The 2025 Rice Business Plan Competition (Podcast)

The Perpetual Motion podcast visits the 2025 Rice Business Plan Competition and talks with several of the 42 teams from around the world competing for more than $1.5 million in cash and prizes.
Timestamps:
- 2:02 - GreenLIB: One-step pre-treatment process that extracts and refines critical battery elements
- 4:25 - Rora: Committed to bettering women's health at every life stage by creating innovative products for menopause symptom management
- 8:10 - Safe Marine Transfer: Focused on safe subsea chemical injection to economically extend deepwater subsea tiebacks
- 13:01 - Xatoms: Using AI and Quantum-Chemistry to discover new materials to clean polluted water
- 16:57 - Pinwheel: Designed for kids and managed by parents, this cool looking, modern phone helps kids grow into independent adults who use technology well
- 23:20 - Watermarked.ai: Disrupts AI model training with undetectable audio watermarks and detects AI-generated deepfakes
- 25:46 - Mito Robotics: AI-powered robotic system designed to automate research-scale cell culture
