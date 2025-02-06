The 2025 Klemchuk Recipe Book: The Enforceable Chef Unveiled!
In this year's 2025 update to The Enforceable Chef, we have over 20 new recipes including:
- The "World's Best Guacamole," which is big talk if you can't deliver,
- The omelet from the TV show The Bear featuring potato chips and chives (Season 2, Episode 9),
- Beer Can Chicken,
- Texas-Style Chicken Pho,
- The Perfect Reverse-Seared Steak,
- A modern variation on the 1970s classic Sloppy Joes,
- A Texas take on Pimento Cheese,
- Chili-Dusted Potatoes,
- Brussel Sprouts with Bacon, and
- Many more recipes.
We look forward to officially publishing a professional version of this book in the future to help raise donations to support Carry The Load's Memorial May march in Dallas on May 25-26, 2025. You can find out more information about Carry The Load's mission on the Firm's CTL Team Page and offer your support by signing up for our team or making a donation.
Since we are an IP law firm, the annual recipe comes with a companion blog post on Protecting Recipes Using Intellectual Property Law.
We hope you enjoy these recipes as much as we do.
Click the button below to download your copy of our 2025 recipe book.
