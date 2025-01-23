Pryor Cashman's 'How To Navigate Wildfire Insurance Claims' Webinar, January 21, 2025

As a result of the devastating California wildfires, many individuals, families, and businesses are encountering difficulties with insurance claims and coverage.

A premier, midsized law firm headquartered in New York City, Pryor Cashman boasts nearly 180 attorneys and offices in both Los Angeles and Miami. From every office, we are known for getting the job done right, and doing it with integrity, efficiency and élan.

How to Navigate Wildfire Insurance Claims Webinar

As a result of the devastating California wildfires, many individuals, families, and businesses are encountering difficulties with insurance claims and coverage. To support those affected during this challenging time, we are hosting a complimentary webinar on Tuesday, January 21st, to provide general guidance on navigating the insurance claims process for fire-related damages.

No two insurance claims are exactly the same. Thus, although the webinar will not provide specific legal advice for any particular loss, it will include a question-and-answer segment, offering participants an opportunity to address some of their high-level concerns.

If you would like to attend, please RSVP using the link below. Additionally, we encourage you to share this invitation with anyone who may find the program helpful.

Click here to RSVP

For any questions, please contact Pryor Cashman Events.

Date

Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Time

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT

Speaker

Christopher C. Loeber

Chair of the Firm's Insurance Recovery + Counseling Practice

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.