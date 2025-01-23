ARTICLE
23 January 2025

Pryor Cashman's 'How To Navigate Wildfire Insurance Claims' Webinar, January 21, 2025

PC
Pryor Cashman LLP

Contributor

Pryor Cashman LLP logo
A premier, midsized law firm headquartered in New York City, Pryor Cashman boasts nearly 180 attorneys and offices in both Los Angeles and Miami. From every office, we are known for getting the job done right, and doing it with integrity, efficiency and élan.
Explore Firm Details
As a result of the devastating California wildfires, many individuals, families, and businesses are encountering difficulties with insurance claims and coverage.
United States Insurance
Christopher Loeber
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

How to Navigate Wildfire Insurance Claims Webinar

As a result of the devastating California wildfires, many individuals, families, and businesses are encountering difficulties with insurance claims and coverage. To support those affected during this challenging time, we are hosting a complimentary webinar on Tuesday, January 21st, to provide general guidance on navigating the insurance claims process for fire-related damages.

No two insurance claims are exactly the same. Thus, although the webinar will not provide specific legal advice for any particular loss, it will include a question-and-answer segment, offering participants an opportunity to address some of their high-level concerns.

If you would like to attend, please RSVP using the link below. Additionally, we encourage you to share this invitation with anyone who may find the program helpful.

Click here to RSVP

For any questions, please contact  Pryor Cashman Events.

Date

Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Time

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT

Speaker

Christopher C. Loeber

Chair of the Firm's Insurance Recovery + Counseling Practice

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Christopher Loeber
Christopher Loeber
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More